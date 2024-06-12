Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputy fired after arrest for child exploitation

A former Cherokee Sheriff’s deputy is in custody at the Gordon County Jail following a federal child exploitation investigation, according to Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Federal authorities arrested Steven Bunte at his home in Gordon County on Tuesday morning. Cherokee officials were present during the arrest to inform Bunte of his termination from the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.

Bunte had been employed with the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office for approximately five years and was assigned to the Adult Detention Center.

Due to the nature of the federal investigation, no additional details have been released. However, in an effort to maintain transparency, the public has been made aware of the incident.