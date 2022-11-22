Cherokee County district to go virtual on runoff election day

Dr. Brian V. Hightower, the superintendent over the Cherokee County School District announced that Tuesday, Dec. 6 will be a digital learning day to make way for the general election runoff.

According to the superintendent, the county's schools are expected to be used as polling sites. The virtual day is supposed to ensure the safety and security of students.

"We continue to advocate that the State Legislature eliminate the state-mandated use of schools as public polling locations during regular school days," the district added in a statement posted to their website.

Students should expect to receive assignments to complete at home through Canvas.