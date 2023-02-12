Missing Cherokee County woman last heard from over text, deputies say

article

Loved ones said a Cherokee County woman was on her way to meet some friends for dinner, but never arrived. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public's help finding her.

The last time family and friends said they heard from Laura Ann Linden, 65, was over text message at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the woman drives a gray Nissan Sentra with the Georgia license plate #SAJ4613.

Authorities said Linden drives a gray Nissan Sentra. (Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office) (Supplied)

Deputies said Linden was 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds.

Anyone with any information on Linden's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office as soon as possible at 678-493-4080, or call 911.