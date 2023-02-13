Deputies searching for 3 runaway teens missing in Cherokee County

article

Cherokee County deputies are urgently searching for three runaway teenage girls, and they're hoping the public can help make sure they're safe.

Officials say 17-year-old Destiny White, 16-year-old Alyssa Smith, and 14-year-old Trinity Waters all went missing Sunday night around 9 from a location on Sam Nelson Road in Canton, Georgia.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the three teens in hopes that someone has seen them Sunday night or Monday morning.

Destiny White (Clayton County Police Department)

Destiny White is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 190 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all black and carrying three bags.

Alyssa Smith (Clayton County Police Department)

Alyssa Smith is 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and has dyed her hair dark purple. She was last known to be wearing a green "Rick and Morty" hooded jacket, red Elmo slides, and a maroon bonnet.

Trinity Waters (Clayton County Police Department)

Trinity Waters is 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 110 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing all black.

If you have any information on where the three girls could be, call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239 or call 911.