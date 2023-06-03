Investigators concerned for missing Cherokee County man's safety

article

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen in the area of Dupree Road.

Investigators say 39-year-old Christopher Broome left Saturday in a dark gray Honda Accord Hatchback. They believe he could be headed for Rabun County.

Broome was described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds with hazel eyes, brown hair, a full beard and tattoos on his arm. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and jeans.

Officials said they are concerned for his safety.

If you have seen Broome or know of his whereabouts, please call the sheriff's office immediately at 770-928-0239 or call 911.