2 men sentenced for armed robbery at Woodstock gas station

Two men were sentenced for their part in an attempted carjacking and armed robbery at a Woodstock gas station in 2020.

Brandon Devontae Kemp, 29, of Smyrna, and Kerrick McCaslin, 24, of Atlanta, were both arrested for that crime at the Circle K/Flash Foods on Highway 92 in Woodstock. Just after midnight on Jan. 24, 20202, the two men were loitering inside the store for more than an hour before going outside for a smoke.

Prosecutors said around 1:21 a.m., the pair spotted the woman alone at a gas pump. They approached her, pulled out a gun, and tried to take her car. Kemp got into the front seat as the victim ran with the keys into the store for help.

McCaslin ended up grabbing the woman’s purse before the two fled the scene.

The whole thing was caught on store surveillance video.

Woodstock police later in the morning would find the two at the area Walmart. Around 6 a.m., they were taken into custody inside the store.

Police found a loaded pistol in the waistband of McCaslin’s pants. Kemp had the cash taken from the woman’s purse. Her wallet and wristlet were found on shelving near where the two men were arrested. Her purse was found near a dumpster between the gas station and the Walmart.

Kemp went to trial and was found guilty of armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by taking among other charges.

"We are pleased with this guilty verdict and the sentences for both defendants. Thanks to the hard work of law enforcement and the prosecution of this case, two dangerous criminals will no longer be on our streets," said Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace. "Our hearts go out to the victim who was understandably traumatized."

Kemp was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 25 years to run consecutively.

McCaslin took a plea deal back in May, copping to armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 25 years with 10 to serve in prison.