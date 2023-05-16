Cherokee County K-9 deputy receives retirement send-off

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Cherokee County K-9 Deputy Xena receives special recognition as she retires after 5 years of service. Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy K-9 Xena is retiring after five years of loyal and dedicated service with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says Xena has conducted 80 narcotics searches, 22 tracks, 13 area searches, 6 article searches and 46 public demonstrations during her career alongside her handler, Deputy Joe Sullivan.

Upon her retirement, Sheriff Frank Reynolds awarded K-9 Xena the Meritorious Service award.

"The CSO has been lucky enough to have K9's, and if you've ever met one, you know they are every bit a law enforcement officer as their 2-legged partners. They have their handlers’ backs and bravely serve alongside them, day in and day out," said Sheriff Reynolds.

The pair grew so close that Sullivan and his family decided to adopt Xena so she will live out the rest of her retirement with them.