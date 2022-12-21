Firefighters team up to battle house fire in southeast Cherokee County

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Residential structure fire on Coleman’s Landing near River Forest Lane in unincorporated southeast Cherokee County. (Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services) From: Supplied

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services teamed up with City of Woodstock firefighters to take on a residential structure fire on Coleman’s Landing near River Forest Lane in unincorporated southeast Cherokee County.

After the flames were successfully extinguished, firefighters stayed on the scene to see what could be salvaged.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.