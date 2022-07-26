Burglars target Cherokee County home on weekend afternoon

article

Deputies in Cherokee County want to find the three people and the getaway driver responsible for an afternoon weekend burglary.

It happened sometime after 3 p.m. Saturday at a home along Brookfield Circle near Woodstock. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released images of the three burglary suspects.

Images of the getaway van, which deputies said was driven by a woman, were also released.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office released these images associated with a home burglary on July 23, 2022. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said they were able to get Ring camera video from neighbors and traffic cameras to help in identifying the suspects.

The registration on the back of the getaway van was fictitious, deputies said.

Anyone with information in the case or who recognizes the van or people in the images are asked to call Cherokee County Sheriff’s Detective Lyvers of the Criminal Investigation Division at 678-493-4138.