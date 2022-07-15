10-year-old Georgia boy saves family from burning home

article

Cherokee County firefighters are praising a 10-year-old boy whose quick thinking saved his family from their burning house.

Officials say the fire happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at a home on the 100 block of Silver Creek Drive off of Highway 108.

According to Battalion Chief Ricky Collett, 10-year-old Zizo Knight woke up early that morning to the sound of what he thought was fireworks.

But when Knight looked out his bedroom window, he saw that his home's front porch and roof was covered in flames instead.

The boy was able to wake up his family and everyone made it out of the home safely.

(Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services)

Firefighters say the roof fell in shortly after the family escaped.

The Red Cross and Pickens County Fire Department are now helping the family.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.