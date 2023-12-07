2 HERO employees hospitalized after chemical spill along I-285

article

Two H.E.R.O. employees were rushed to an area hospital on Thursday after a chemical spill along the west side of The Perimeter.

The condition of the two were not immediately known.

What section of I-285 is closed due to a chemical spill?

All lanes of traffic are shut down along Interstate 285 northbound just past Langford Parkway after an acid spill.

The spill happened at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Atlanta firefighters say sulfuric acid was spilled along the roadway.

About 200 gallons were spilled onto the highway.

The Perimeter was backed up all the way to the Interstate 85 interchange.

Onlooker delays were causing southbound traffic to back up to just before Cascade Road.

Vehicles stuck behind the spill are being routed off the interstate at Langford Parkway.

A timeframe for the highway to be reopened has not been given.

What are HERO units?

Highway Emergency Response Operators, or HEROs, patrol the busy highways in and around metro Atlanta.

Their goal is to ensure traffic is running smoothly by clearing crashes, helping stranded motorists, and assisting in traffic control during crashes.

HEROs might help the average driver change a flat tire, jump start a dead battery, or even provide fuel, coolant or other essential fluids to get motorists back on the road safely.

There are about 84 active operators that travel about 382 miles covering more than 30 routes.

Those routes include I-575 to the Cherokee-Pickens county line, I-75 NB to Cartersville, GA-400 to the Cumming Highway exit, I-985 to the Howard Road exit, I-85 NB to the Gwinnett-Barrow county line, U.S. 78 to the DeKalb-Gwinnett county line, I-20 EB to exit 82, I-75 SB to N, McDonough Road, I-85 SB to Bullsboro Drive, I-20 WB to the Douglas-Carroll county line, and all major state routes with that area.

HEROs have performed nearly 89,000 total personal driver assists.

The state program is public-private partnerships with sponsors helping to cover the costs.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.