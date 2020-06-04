Charlton County church fire ruled arson, reward offered for suspects

Fire Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office have determined a fire that at the Peoples Baptist Church in mid-May, has been ruled an arson.

The fire was intentionally set on May 15 around 6:40 p.m. at 65 Reynolds Road in Folkston, Georgia, investigators said.

“The 41-year-old, 2,790 square-foot church was not occupied at the time of the fire, and thankfully only very minimal damage was caused to the building,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said.

The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office, the Charlton County Fire Department, and the Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioners office are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding suspects in the case, should contact the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.