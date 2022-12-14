Charges dropped for man in deadly 2020 Fourth of July shooting in Atlanta

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a man accused in a July 2020 mass shooting during the party at a northeast Atlanta intersection.

Da’Andre Brown, who was arrested two months after the deadly shooting, was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault. Authorities say while there was sufficient probable cause to arrest Brown, additional information received by investigators did not support the charges.

His mother says Brown spent more than two years in jail, when she says he was actually a victim.

Jerry Emile, who was arrested in August 2020, was originally charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Those charges have since been upgraded to include murder.

2 killed, 13 injured in 2020 mass Atlanta shooting

Officers were called to the 200 block of Auburn Avenue around 1 a.m. on July 4, 2020, after reports of multiple people shot.

According to police, the incident happened when a large group of people gathered at an intersection to watch fireworks and celebrate.Videos show a seemingly calm celebration.

Then, just after 2 a.m., a driver in a blue Camaro is seen confronting another man before pulling out a gun. Police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the area, which started an altercation between a group of people.

Private vehicles took all the victims to nearby hospitals. Police say 20-year-old Joshua Ingram and 32-year-old Erica Robinson died in the shooting. Over a dozen others were injured.