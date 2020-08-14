Reward offered in search for persons of interest in Auburn Avenue shooting

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public's help as they work to identify multiple persons of interest in the deadly July Auburn Avenue shooting.

Over a dozen people were injured at the July 5 shooting during a party at a northeast Atlanta intersection, police said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Auburn Avenue around 1 a.m. after reports of multiple people shot.

One of the persons of interest was spotted at the scene of the shooting wearing an orange-colored t-shirt, a dark hat, and shorts.

Two other men who police have targeted as persons of interest can be seen below.

According to police, the incident happened when a large group of people gathered at an intersection to watch fireworks and celebrate.

During the party, police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the area, which started an altercation between a group of people.

A fourth person of interest was photographed wearing a dark-colored button-down t-shirt over a white colored t-shirt and a durag.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

