Pickens County Sheriff's Office looking for burglary suspect

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office wants the public’s help finding a burglary suspect.

What we know:

The office says it’s looking for Paul "Clay" Bennett.

Bennett is wanted for first-degree burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bennett has a large lion tattoo on his right arm, according to PCSO. Officials say he's known to drive a red Chevrolet Avalanche and black or white Chevy truck.

Anyone who knows where he might be or sees him is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 706-253-8876.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting "PSOtip" and your message to 847411.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released any details about the crime Bennett is accused of committing.