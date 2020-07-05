Police: Two people dead, 12 others shot during fireworks at Atlanta intersection

Over a dozen people have been injured after a shooting during a party at a northeast Atlanta intersection, police say.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Auburn Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday after reports of multiple people shot.

According to police, the incident happened when a large group of people gathered at an intersection to watch fireworks and celebrate.

During the party, police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the area, which started an altercation between a group of people.

The fight escalated to the point where multiple people began shooting, hitting 14 people in the area.

Private vehicles took all the victims to nearby hospitals. Police say 12 victims are in stable condition. Two people died from their injuries.

Investigators are now working to identify everyone involved and determine what led up to the shots fired.

The investigation continues.

