Arrest made in deadly Atlanta 4th of July party shooting

After two months of investigations, authorities have arrested a man believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in Atlanta 4th of July weekend.

Over a dozen people were injured and two people were killed at the shooting in the early hours of July 5 during the party at a northeast Atlanta intersection, police said.

Videos show a seemingly calm celebration with fireworks on Auburn Avenue.

Then, just after 2 a.m., a driver in a blue Camero is seen confronting another man before pulling out a gun.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

"Immediately following that aggravated assault of pointing a weapon at another individual, multiple individuals in the crowd ... opened fire," Atlanta Police Lt. Pete Maleck said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Advertisement

When the shooting was over, 13 people were injured and two people, 20-year-old Joshua Ingram and 32-year-old Erica Robinson, were killed.

Atlanta police identified the driver as D'Andre Brown. Officers arrested him on Sunday.

Officers tell FOX 5 when they arrested Brown he was street racing, the same thing he was doing on the night of the deadly confrontation.

Authorities are still asking for your help to identify other people in surveillance photos taken that night.

One of the persons of interest was spotted at the scene of the shooting wearing an orange-colored t-shirt, a dark hat, and shorts.

Two other men who police have targeted as persons of interest can be seen below.

A fourth person of interest was photographed wearing a dark-colored button-down t-shirt over a white colored t-shirt and a durag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.