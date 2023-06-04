Chamblee man shot in stomach during robbery while walking home, police say

article

Investigators are searching for a group of men accused of shooting a Chamblee man while he was walking home early Sunday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 1:43 a.m. near an apartment complex on the 3400 block of Cumberland Court.

Responding to the scene, officers found the victim, identified as 32-year-old Mauricio Velasquez-Vasquez. He had been shot just above his belly button with the bullet going completely through him and out his lower back.

According to police, Velasquez-Vasquez and his friend were walking home from the El Patron Restaurant when they encountered a group of six men in the mailbox area of the apartment complex.

The victim told police that the men tried to rob them and chase them through the complex's playground before one of the group fired multiple shots.

Searching the area, police say they found a $10 bill, four shell casings, and a black book bag.

Medics transported Velasquez-Vasquez to Grady Memorial Hospital. He expected to recover from his injuries.

Investigators have not identified any of the people involved, and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Chamblee Police Department.