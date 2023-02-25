Missing 10-year-old may have run away in Chamblee, Brookhaven area, policy say

article

The City of Chamblee Police Department said officers are searching for a 10-year-old girl they believe ran away from home on Friday. They said she may still be somewhere in the area.

Police said the young girl, identified as Milcy Marvely Fuentes-Castro, had gotten into an argument with her father before she was seen walking away from her house some time between 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday. She has not returned since.

Officials think a friend of the girl's may have helped her run away and that she may be staying with them around the Chamblee/Brookhaven area along Plaster Road, Dresden Drive or the Plaza Fiesta area.

Milcy was described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall. She weighs about 90 pounds. She is a Hispanic, young girl with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt and blue jeans.

If you see her, please contact the department immediately at 470-395-2428.