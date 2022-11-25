'He put Georgia on the map': Celebrating the life of Vince Dooley

Stories and tributes in Athens Friday night as the community came together to celebrate the life of coach Vince Dooley.

The ceremony took place inside Stegeman Coliseum. A number of speakers told memorable stories, often funny ones. Words like integrity, mentor, leader were used a lot as they honored the man who was such a huge part of the University of Georgia, college football, and the community.

"How many people can say they had a generational impact on thousands of young men," said Frank Ros a football letterman.

Vince Dooley became head coach at UGA in 1963. Coach Dooley led the bulldogs to more wins than any other coach in the team's history with 201 victories, 6 SEC titles and the 1980 National Championship. During his years as coach and later athletics director, he helped shape the path of college athletics.

"I know the sacrifices he made being away from his family, sacrifices he made missing kids events, to put this place on the map. He put Georgia on the map, he paved the way," said Coach Kirby Smart.

His former players say he was a teacher on and off the field, he shared his wisdom about football and life.

"Vince Dooley became my second father, a man who would counsel me throughout my entire, complex career. A man who would tell me without hesitation when I made mistakes, but would forgive me even when I made mistakes," said Football Letterman Billy Payne.

His impact on UGA and college football will never be forgotten.

"Each time Marty, the girls and I yell Go Dawgs! we will think of the man behind the legend. A mentor, a friend, a husband, a father, a grandfather and a truly damn good Dawg!" said Gov. Brian Kemp.

The speeches weren't all about football. There were also stories of his keen interest in gardening, his generous support for various causes and his deep love for his wife, Barbara.

Coach Dooley died Oct. 28 at the age of 90.

