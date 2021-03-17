Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Decatur fixture Brick Store Pub

Expand / Collapse search
After an unprecedented year of challenges for the restaurant industry, Decatur's Brick Store Pub is thanking its loyal customers with a socially-distanced St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the garden.

DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur just wouldn’t be Decatur without Brick Store Pub, the cozy neighborhood beer bar that first opened in the summer of 1997.  And after an unprecedented year of challenges for the restaurant industry, the team there is thanking its loyal customers with a socially-distanced St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the garden.

Renowned for its selection of import beers — many of which aren’t available anywhere else nearby — the Brick Store Pub team will be pouring up plenty of Three Taverns Maury Dry Irish Stout today, which staffers say pairs perfectly with Chef Rian Tittle’s menu specialties.

Throughout the pandemic, Brick Store Pub has offered outdoor seating on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant, along with seating in its Beer Garden; owners say indoor seating is limited to the downstairs tables.  To-go ordering is also available online, by clicking here.

Of course, we couldn’t let St. Patrick’s Day pass by without doing a little celebrating — so we spent the morning with the Brick Store Pub team — click the video player to check it out!

