Celebrating Mardi Gras down in Roswell's 'Bayou'

If you can’t be in New Orleans for Mardi Gras, you at least want to celebrate in a place where the food is authentic and the atmosphere is vibrant.

In other words, you want to be at Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen in Roswell.

Opened in January 2022, Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen is the creation of Louisiana-born chef Marc Wegman. With training in some of the best restaurants in New Orleans, Chef Marc knows what it takes to cook up great Cajun food — and his menu is packed with flavorful favorites, from seafood gumbo to crawfish étouffée and shrimp po’ boys to fried alligator.

Wegman’s Bayou Louisiana Kitchen is located at 1169 Canton Street in Roswell, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to celebrate Mardi Gras with Chef Marc and his team — so we got the party started early on Good Day Atlanta. Click the video player in this article to check it out!