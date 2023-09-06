Celebrating a gooey Grandparents Day at Sloomoo Institute

Here's a friendly reminder: this coming Sunday is Grandparents Day! And what better way to show your love for Grandma and Grandpa than by covering them in gooey, globby slime?

Things got a little messy this morning on Good Day Atlanta, as we got an early start on the Grandparents Day celebration at Sloomoo Institute Atlanta! If you're a regular viewer, you'll remember our previous visit to the attraction back in November 2022, just after it opened in Buckhead (you can watch it here). But in case you missed it, here's the best way to describe Sloomoo Institute: slime, slime, and more slime. It's truly an all-sensory slime playground -- and the founders say while it's been enormously popular with kids, it's also a big hit with Groomoos (that's "grandparents" in Sloomoo-speak!).

So, this year, Sloomoo Institute Atlanta is hosting an extra-special all-day Grandparents Day event, welcoming kids of all ages to lose themselves in goo! It’s happening Sunday, September 10th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. — tickets may be purchased here. Sloomoo Institute Atlanta is located at 3637 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite D Lower Level, in Buckhead.