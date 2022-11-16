Sloomoo Institute Atlanta creates a slimy paradise in Buckhead

Here’s a fact that no parent can deny: kids love slime. There’s just something about making a squishy, stretchy batch of slime that’s satisfying in a way few activities are (and, let’s be honest, that goes for adults, too). So, what if we told you there was a place in metro Atlanta filled with everything you need to make millions of types of slime?

If your response is, "Tell me more," then you’re in the right place!

The morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a sense-sational journey through Sloomoo Institute Atlanta, a 28,000-square-foot slime playground which just opened on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. There’s a good chance you’ve seen Sloomoo Institute on social media; the concept launched in New York back in 2019, immediately finding a large audience thanks to its mission of creating sensory experiences for visitors. And what better way to experience the senses of touch, hearing, sight, and smell than through rivers and mountains and waterfalls of hand-made slime?

Sloomoo Institute Atlanta features a DIY slime bar with dozens of available colors, charms, and scents (staffers say there are more than four million possible combinations), vats full of slime in which to play, a slime waterfall and lake, ASMR experiences, and more. It’s located at 3637 Peachtree Road, Suite D, in Atlanta, and regular hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays.

For more information on visiting Sloomoo Institute Atlanta, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting in some quality time with quality slime!