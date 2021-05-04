Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:34 PM EDT until THU 10:38 AM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
9
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:04 AM EDT until THU 3:37 AM EDT, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:34 AM EDT until TUE 10:22 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:34 AM EDT until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Celebrate Star Wars Day: 'May the Fourth be with you'

Published 
Trending Live
FOX 5 Atlanta

May the Fourth be with you.

Tuesday, May 4 is Star Wars Day.

Disney Plus is marking the day by releasing a new animated series called "Star Wars: The Bad Batch."

If you type "May 4th" in Google, confetti themed to the science fiction universe will fall across your screen as a little nod to the legendary franchise.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.