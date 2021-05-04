Celebrate Star Wars Day: 'May the Fourth be with you'
May the Fourth be with you.
Tuesday, May 4 is Star Wars Day.
Disney Plus is marking the day by releasing a new animated series called "Star Wars: The Bad Batch."
If you type "May 4th" in Google, confetti themed to the science fiction universe will fall across your screen as a little nod to the legendary franchise.
