Celebrate Pi Day with these delicious Metro-Atlanta promotions

article

Pi Day celebrates the mathematical ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which rounds to 3.14.

Not everyone looked forward to doing geometry homework in school, but everyone gets to proclaim their love of the constant, pi, March 14.

Or, for some, it's their love of pie they proclaim.

If it's the latter, you're in luck. There are a handful of restaurants that are offering special promotions on Pi Day.

MORE: National Pi Day 2021: Snag these delicious deals on 3.14

Here're a few places in the Atlanta area offering celebratory promotions in honor of Pi Day:

Advertisement

Crave Pie Studio, Duluth

The artisan pie shop is getting creative with their offer.

Guests can receive a quiche (pie) for breakfast, pizza (pie) for lunch and pie for dessert!

Southern Baked Pie Company, Gainesville

This is a deal geared toward kids. On Pi Day, kids can get a $3.14 hand pie or slice of pie.

Glide Pizza, Atlanta

This one is for a good cause.

The Inman Park pizza place will donate $3.14 for each pizza sold ot fight food insecurity in the community. The organization receiving donations is still TBD.

Varuni Napoli, Atlanta

The local Atlanta pizza joint invites customers to celebrate. A specialty pizza with artichoke cream, smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, pancetta, Pecorino Romano and EVOO is only available through March 14, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

Blaze Pizza

This promotion goes beyond Pi Day.

This year, Blaze Pizza has announced that its Pi Day promotion of $3.14 pizza will run for a whole month, from March 14 through April 12.

Your Pie

The pizza chain is offering a discount ($3.14, of course) off of its 10-inch pizza thorugh Tuesday.

7-Eleven

There's a caveat with this promotion, only participating 7-Eleven stores will be selling large pizzas for $3.14 on March 14 through the 7-Eleven app's 7Rewards loyalty program or through the 7NOW delivery app.

Do you know of any other Pi Day promotions to include? Email us at newstipsatlanta@fox.com. and include a link to the promotion online.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.