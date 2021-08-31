Cedartown family creates yard memorial for US soldiers killed in Kabul Airport attack
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia family showed their support for U.S. military days after a deadly attack on U.S. troops in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Cedartown's Anastyn Davis, Asher Bunn and Addison Bunn embarked on a project to honor the 13 U.S. soldiers killed in the recent Kabul airport attack.
The kids planted 13 little flags — one for each fallen soldier — and signs in their yard that together read, "GOD BLESS OUR HEROS."
The kids and their grandmother started the project on Sunday and finished on Monda, while the kids were out of school.
They planted solar lights to illuminated the mural at night.
Grandmother Marilyn Bunn said they felt, as a military family, they had to do something to commemorate the lives lost.
The Department of Defense identified the fallen as a Navy sailor, Army soldier and 11 Marines:
- Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah
- Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts
- Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California
- Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California
- Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska
- Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
- Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California
- Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
- Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
