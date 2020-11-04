Catoosa County deputies search for missing teen mother, infant

article

Deputies in northwest Georgia are searching for a teenage mother and her infant.

Alyssa Nicole Ward, 17, and her 8-day-old baby Elijah were last seen walking together on McDonald Drive around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office reports.

Right now, investigators are treating her case as a runaway.

Alyssa Nicole Ward and Baby Elijah (Catoosa County Sheriff's Office)

Alyssa is described by deputies as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with blondish-red hair, and blue eyes. Baby Elijah was born on Oct. 26 weighing 8 pounds and was 20 and a half inches long.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately or if anyone knows her whereabouts or has any information surrounding her disappearance, they should contact Detective Tim Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.