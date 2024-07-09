Catch a blue catfish and this reward is yours, Georgia Department of Resources says

article

Georgia anglers, this one is for you! The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GADNR) needs your help again this year conducting a special project, and they're willing to reward you for your efforts.

The GADNR is trying to learn more about the non-native species of blue catfish in the Satilla River and what impact the fish may have on the ecosystem. If you catch a tagged one while fishing there, you'll get a prize.

How do you know if you caught a tagged catfish?

The blue catfish in the Satilla River have orange tags. On the tag is a unique number and a mailing address.

How do you get a prize for the blue catfish?

The GADNR wants you to remove the tag and keep the fish. Don't throw it back in.

Mail the tag to the listed address, or call 912-285-6481 to report it.

You'll need to know the total length (in inches) of the fish, its weight (in pounds) and GPS coordinates or landmarks nearby where you caught it. Remember to give them your contact information, including your name, address and phone number so they can send you some free stuff.

Blue catfish (Credit: Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division)

What do you get for catching a tagged blue catfish?

Anglers with a successfully reported tag will receive a custom hat and information about the tagged fish.

"As a large non-native species in the Satilla River, blue catfish have the potential to negatively impact many of the existing native species in the river, including the prized redbreast sunfish. These tagging efforts will provide fishery managers with important data to better understand movement of the fish in the river; assess how quickly fish are growing; and yield some information on fishing mortality for the species," said Jim Page, WRD Senior Fisheries Biologist. "In exchange for reporting tag information, anglers will be rewarded, so get out there and fish so you can have a chance to get some free swag!"