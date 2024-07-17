Casting Call for July 17, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras:

1. The new animated project "The Traveling Adventures of Al Mennie" is looking to cast six voice over roles:

Man: 18-30, all ethnicities

Woman 1: 18-35, all ethnicities, but prefer Costa Rican accent

Woman 2: 18-35, all ethnicities but prefer South American accent

Girl: 5-15, all ethnicities

Dad: 30-45, all ethnicities

Older Woman: 60-75, indigenous/New Mexico native

The filming has flexible dates. To apply, send your name, contact info, and voice over reel to andrewhunter.film@gmail.com.

2. The new series "G.R.I.T.S." is coming to a major streaming network, and producers are looking for diners, goons, neighbors, reporters, and video vixens. Filming will be July 22 to Aug. 2 in Atlanta. Submit your name, contact info, availability, measurements, and a recent photo to destinationcastingextras@gmail.com with the subject "GRITS BG."

3. "Ruthless'" sixth season is casting FBI agents and police officers for filming dates on July 19, 25, and 26. Applicants should be between 18 and 45 years old. All ethnicities and any genders are welcome to apply. Submit your full name, contact info, height, age and DOB, measurements/sizes, city/state of residence, ethnicity, and two recent pictures (one headshot and one full body) to RUTHLESSextras@gmail.com with the subject "FBI 3 DAY" or "POLICE 3 DAY."

Jobs

1. Live Nation is hiring a sound engineer for the Coca-Cola Roxy. Duties include loading in and out band and rental equipment, audio adjustments, maintaining safe audio levels while providing a professional mix, overseeing visiting audio techs - especially during shows, and more. Apply at https://www.livenationentertainment.com/careers/

2. The Fox Theatre is looking for a new tour guide. Duties include providing guided traveling tours of the entire venue for guests, demonstrating extensive knowledge of the Fox Theatre, remain calming, friendly, and enthusiastic at all times, and more. Apply at https://www.foxtheatre.org/about/careers

Events/News

1. The Creator’s Brand Brunch will be held on July 27 at 5 p.m. at the Continent Atlanta on Buford Hwy. Participants can network with other creatives and get brunch!

2. Francis Ford Coppola's All-Movie Hotel is opening on July 25. The hotel is located in Peachtree City and features 27 rooms and suites designed by Coppola as well as a movie theater and pool.

Learn more here.