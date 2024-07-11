All-Movie Hotel designed by Francis Ford Coppola opening in Peachtree City

article

The Francis Ford Coppola Group has introduced a new hotel concept to Peachtree City, just outside of Atlanta. The All-Movie Hotel promises an immersive cinematic experience for its guests.

Previously a Days Inn, the hotel now boasts 27 rooms and a state-of-the-art production facility, which includes two edit suites, a recording room, and a conference room, catering to the needs of filmmakers and creatives.

In an interview with Variety magazine, Coppola revealed that the inspiration for this project came during the filming of his latest project, "Megalopolis," in Atlanta. The All-Movie Hotel is set to open its doors to the public on July 25, conveniently located just minutes away from Trilith Studios.

This new addition to the Coppola Hideaways Group joins their other luxurious hotels located in Belize, Guatemala, Argentina, and Italy. Currently, the cost to rent a room at the All-Movie Hotel has not been disclosed.