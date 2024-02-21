Casting Call for Feb. 21, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Acting/Extras

1. An unnamed project is looking to cast security guard types for a shoot on Feb. 27 and 28. The project needs a man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall or taller with a 32-36 inch waist and who is in good shape and clean-shaven.

Email a photo, clothing sizes and contact information to ExtrasCastingATL2024@gmail.com with the subject "SECURITY."

2. The movie "Hard Feelings" is looking for 1-year-old African-American twin girls for a filming on Feb. 22 and a 1-year-old African-American girl for Feb. 23.

Parents wanting to submit their children should email their names, contact information, ages, dates of birth, heights, weights, clothing sizes, ethnicity, the last four digits of their social security number, and pictures to HardFeelingsExtras@gmail.com. The subject line should be "TWINS 2/22" for the twin role or "TODDLER 2/23" for the single child role.

News

1. Backlight Film Student Fest has an opportunity for students across the state to submit and showcase their films. The festival has two categories: short form (7 minutes and under) and mid-length (7 to 25 minutes). The festival is sponsored by Assembly Studios, Trillith Institute, Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, and Georgia Film Office

To submit or to buy tickets visit: https://backlightfilmfestival.com/

2. SCAD is presenting "BAM! Black Artists in Music - A Broadway Celebration Presented" as part of the univeristy's Black History Month celebration. The show will feature Broadway and Emmy-winning musicians and stars like: Titus Burgess (from Netflix’s "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and a huge Broadway star), Brandon Victor Dixon (from "Hamilton"), "American Idol" winner Candice Glover, and others.

The one-night event takes place on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Get your tickets at https://www.scadboxoffice.com/

3. Fulton Films presents "Once Upon a Valentine," a movie shot entirely in Fulton County. Directed by Javon Johnson, from Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval,’ Fulton Films provided two production assistants to work on the set. The film's release date is coming soon.