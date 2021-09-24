Cast announced for upcoming Super Mario movie

Super Mario is heading to the big screen, but he'll sound a little different than you're used to.

Chris Pratt will voice the video game plumber, while Charlie Day from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" will voice his brother Luigi.

Critics pointed out that none of these actors are Italian.

Other big names rounding out the cast are Anya Taylor Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The movie is set to be released in December of 2022.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS