Cartersville teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student, police say

A Cartersville High School teacher has been arrested for a possible inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Cartersville Police Department.

John Paul Snead was taken into custody on April 2. Snead has been charged with Sexual Assault by Teacher/Principal/Asst Principal/Other Administrator Engaged in Sexual Contact with (Felony). In addition, Snead was charged with Sexual Battery (Misdemeanor). He was booked into the Bartow County Jail.

The police department says they were notified about the relationship on March 14.

FOX 5 is reaching out to the school district for a statement. It appears that his profile has been removed from the high school's website.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this matter is asked to contact the Criminal Investigative Division of the Cartersville Police Department at 770 387-5690.