Cartersville parking lot confrontation leads to arrest

An argument in a Cartersville parking lot turned violent when a woman pulled out her pepper spray on Monday, police said.

Cartersville police said when a woman saw a shopping cart hit her car and damage it in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby, she confronted the lady who had the cart.

Police said that lady, 56-year-old Susan Abels, sprayed the woman in the face with pepper spray.

An argument in a shopping center parking lot in Carterville leads to an arrest on April 5. (FOX 5)

Investigators said Abels also backed her vehicle into the woman.

Abels was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery.

