Sheriff's office continues five-year-long search for missing Carrollton man

article

It's been five years since a Carroll County man mysteriously disappeared from his home. Carroll County Sheriff's Office says the case may have gone cold, but it is not giving up on its search. Officials are hoping someone out there who knows something may finally speak up.

Vincent League, 53, was reported missing Mar. 4, 2018. FOX 5 began following his case shortly after.

Nearly two years later, police released surveillance footage of the man visiting Carroll County Jail just hours before his disappearance. Officials said the video showed the man delivering money to a female friend who had reportedly been incarcerated that night.

New surveillance photo taken from video of the night of Vince League’s disappearance.

The jail staff working that night said he was polite. Investigators said he appeared to be relaxed and happy in the video.

That was the last time officials claim League was seen.

Shortly after authorities were alerted to the incident, investigators searched his home. They said they found his car parked there, and nothing seemed to be disturbed.

Over the years, officials said they investigated this case from top to bottom, revealing very little about what actually happened to League.

COMMUNITY HOSTS VIGIL FOR MISSING CARROLLTON MAN

Image 1 of 6 ▼

"We have followed up on so many leads and not just local. We’ve had leads nationwide that came in and nothing has pointed to what happened to him," Inv. Ashley Hulsey of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 5 back in 2020.

Investigators and family members believe there was foul play and that someone in the area has information that could paint a vivid picture to what took place and who was involved.

Vincent "Vince" League (Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office) (Supplied)

"The Sheriff's Office would love the opportunity to provide closure to the League family," a spokesperson for the office said. "Maybe you hold the key!"

On the fifth anniversary of League's disappearance, authorities are once again asking the public to send any relevant tips to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 770-830-5916.