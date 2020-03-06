New video released in disappearance of Carroll County man

FOX 5 News has received a new video of a missing Carroll County man who vanished two years ago this week. The video of 53-year-old Vince League was recorded just hours before he disappeared from his home on March 4, 2017.

Investigators suspect foul play in League’s disappearance. He had driven to the Carroll County Jail to give a female friend money. She had been incarcerated that night.

Vince League

Investigators say he appeared relaxed and healthy. The jail staff remembers him as polite. When League walked out and drove away no one saw him again, except perhaps those responsible for his disappearance.

“I just want people to know that we love him,” sister Vereena Hollingsworth said. “We miss him and want him home.”



Sister Vereena Hollingsworth talks with FOX 5

Investigators searched his house. They say nothing was disturbed. His car was there as well.

Two years of investigation, leads checked, witnesses questioned, and property dug up have revealed very little about what happened to League.

Advertisement

“We have followed up on so many leads and not just local. We’ve had leads nationwide that came in and nothing has pointed to what happened to him,” said Inv. Ashley Hulsey of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Vince's family and investigators remain convinced that someone in the Carroll County area has pertinent information that can shed more light on what happened to Vince that night and who is responsible. They are hoping to close the books on this cold case.

Anyone with information that can help in this case, call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.