Carjacker on the run after a man was robbed while buying a cellphone

Doraville police are looking for a man who carjacked a victim at gunpoint at a QuikTrip gas station.

The victim, 26-year-old Dario Abreu, says he went to the QT on Pleasantdale Road Sunday to buy an iPhone 11. The 26-year-old started talking to a potential female seller when he tells police a man with a gun came out of nowhere and demanded his keys.

"An individual approached him very quickly, appeared to be armed with a handgun and assaulted the victim, throwing him down on the ground and basically taking the keys to the car and $3700 in cash the victim had in his pocket" police captain T.K. Gordon commented.

The suspect took off in Dario Abrue's rental truck and the female seller jumped in her car and left too. Police say they are still trying to determine if the two were working together. The victim tells FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor he believes they were.

Atlanta Police found the Chevy Colorado on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway shortly after the crime thanks to the vehicle's Onstar tracking system.

The brazen carjacking was caught on surveillance video, so police have some pretty clear images of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the man should call Doraville police at 770-936-3846.