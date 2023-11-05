Car tips over at Alpharetta shopping center

Image 1 of 3 ▼ North Point Parkway and North Point Court (Credit: Alpharetta Department of Safety)

Alpharetta police and fire department worked a peculiar scene early Friday morning. A motorist found themselves in a rollover at a shopping plaza.

It happened at the entrance of the North Point Market Center at the intersection of North Point Parkway and North Point Court.

Fortunately, the driver only received minor injuries. After first responders successfully cut the victim out of the car, they were able to receive treatment.