Car seat check event happening Saturday in Cherokee County

A mother and daughter, who have long been advocates for child passenger safety, have a compelling story to share, demonstrating the importance of properly installed child safety seats in saving lives.

In 1999, Michele Ice and her 10-month-old daughter, Brooke, experienced a horrifying crash. Despite the severity of the accident, baby Brooke, snug in her car seat, emerged without a scratch. Just two weeks prior to the incident, Michele had her car seat checked by two certified car seat technicians.

Both Brooke and her mother are now dedicated child passenger safety advocates. Brooke has since become a firefighter for Cherokee County.

On April 20, in honor of the 25th anniversary of the car crash that spared Brooke's life, the fire department and Safe Kids of Cherokee County will host a car seat check event. It will take place at the Walmart in Holly Springs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.