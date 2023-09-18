I-75 express lanes in Cobb County reopen after car fire

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A car fire spread to the noise-dampening barriers along the express lanes of I-75 south of Roswell Road in Cobb County on Sept. 18, 2023. (GDOT)

All express lanes of Interstate 75 were shut down shortly after 5:30 p.m. due to a car fire.

It happened just near the bend just south of Roswell Road along the shoulder of the busy highway at the height of the evening commute.

Cameras provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows traffic completed stopped and backed up for miles.

The fire quickly spread to the noise-dampening wall along the busy interstate.

Firefighters were able to quickly hit both side of the wall to extinguish it.

The car took a little longer to put out.

No word on injuries or how the fire started.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.