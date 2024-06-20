Car crashes through fence near Centennial Olympic Park
ATLANTA - New video shows a car that ran off the road in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. near Centennial Olympic Park.
Witnesses say the car went off the road and crashed through a fence.
One woman told FOX 5 she rushed over quickly to check on the driver.
"He looks like he's OK thankfully, but when I got to the scene he was very scared," the woman said, "He was sweating a lot and he started to throw up.
Medics transported the driver to a local hospital.
Atlanta police have not said what caused the crash or shared any details about the driver's condition.