Car crashes through fence near Centennial Olympic Park

New video shows a car that ran off the road in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near Centennial Olympic Park.

Witnesses say the car went off the road and crashed through a fence.

One woman told FOX 5 she rushed over quickly to check on the driver.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"He looks like he's OK thankfully, but when I got to the scene he was very scared," the woman said, "He was sweating a lot and he started to throw up.

Medics transported the driver to a local hospital.

Atlanta police have not said what caused the crash or shared any details about the driver's condition.