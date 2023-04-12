Canton man arrested for breaking into multiple vehicles

article

A Canton man has been arrested for breaking into multiple vehicles, according to Canton Police Department.

Canton PD says they arrested James Norton at around 9:24 a.m. April 7 after a brief foot pursuit.

The investigation began on March 30 when officers responded to Bill Holt Mitsubishi after three vehicles were broken into. The following day, they investigated a similar incident involving three vehicles on River Walk Court. On April 3, officers received a report about one vehicle being broken into at the Publix store at Laurel Canyon.

Detectives were able to connect the suspect's motorcycle to the crimes through surveillance video. It was also determined that the suspect was targeting vehicles that were carrying work tools.

Detectives also located stolen property to yet another incident in Ball Ground.

Norton is also facing charges related to two attempted traffic stops. A complete list of charges are as follows:

(7) counts of Entering Auto (Felony- O.C.G.A 16-8-18)

(2) counts of Failure to Yield to Right of Way to Emergency Vehicle (Misdemeanor- O.C.G.A 40-6-74)

(2) counts of Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor- O.C.G.A 40-6-390)

(2) counts of Improper/Erratic Lane Change (Misdemeanor- O.C.G.A 40-6-48)

(1) count of No Proof of Insurance (Misdemeanor- O.C.G.A 40-6-11)

(1) Count of Driving While License Suspended (Misdemeanor- O.C.G.A 40-5-121)

If you have any information related to these incidents, please contact the Canton Police Department at (770) 720-4883.