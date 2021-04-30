DeKalb County police investigate deadly shooting at Candler Road business

article

Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting at a barbershop on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the Shell station strip mall located in the 2000 block of Candler Road, police said. Investigators were focused on the area in front of the Slight Edge Barber Shop in that strip of businesses.

Few details surround the shooting have been released, but DeKalb County police said one person was killed.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 1 p.m. and saw the entire parking lot, including the gas pumps, blocked off with police tape with about a dozen police cars and a couple of crime scene vans at the scene.

DeKalb County police investigate a deadly shooting in the 2000 block of Candler Road on April 30, 2021. (FOX 5)

The name of the victim has not been released.

Advertisement

Information on the shooter was not immediately known.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.