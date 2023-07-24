Man shot during attempted robbery in DeKalb County, police say

article

A 22-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Sunday night in DeKalb County.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday on the 2500 block of Candler Road.

DeKalb County police say they arrived at the scene to find a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

He told investigators that the gunman tried to rob him before firing one shot.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Police have not released any information about the gunman and the investigation continues.