Expand / Collapse search

Candidates for U.S. Senate seats make closing statements on campaigns

Published 
U.S. Senate
Associated Press

ATLANTA - Georgians will be headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will fill both U.S. Senate seats. Candidates spent the last day of campaigning making their cases.

Republican Sen. David Perdue, who faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in a close race, greeted about a dozen supporters at a private air terminal in Savannah. He gave brief remarks but did not take questions.

Sen. David Perdue rally in Chamblee

Sen. David Perdue held a rally at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee.

Perdue credited himself and Trump with building a strong economy “before COVID” and accused Democrats of pushing an “onslaught of socialism.”

“There’s no secret who knows how to run this economy and beat COVID and get our economy back to normal again,” Perdue said.

Jon Ossoffs speaks at rally in Atlanta

Jon Ossoff, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, speaks at a rally in support of Joe Biden and other Democrats in Atlanta hosted by former President Barrack Obama.

Ossoff, who joined Obama at the Atlanta rally, slammed Republican leadership throughout the pandemic.

“At a moment when we need steady competent leadership, we’re getting nothing but chaos, incompetence, deception and division,” Ossoff said.

Doug Collins campaigns with Roger Stone

Doug Collins spent the last day at a campaign rally in Buford, Georgia with special guest Roger Stone.

That message was echoed by the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the top Democrat in Georgia’s other Senate race — a multicandidate special election for the Senate seat held by Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, which also includes GOP Rep. Doug Collins.

Sen. Loeffler on final day of campaigning

Sen. Kelly Loeffler spent the final day of campaigning on a fly-around tour of Georgia.

Warnock quoted the late Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, saying, “We’ve got to vote like we’ve never voted before.”

Warnock speaks at rally with President Obama

Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at a rally in support of Joe Biden and fellow Democrats in Atlanta hosted by former President Barack Obama