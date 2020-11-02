President Obama headlines Biden-Harris rally in Atlanta

On the eve of Election Day, former President Barack Obama traveled to Atlanta to rally support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Polling shows that the presidential race is extremely tight in Georgia and voters in the state could choose a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time in nearly three decades.

"Georgia could be the state," President Obama told the crowd gathered outside Georgia State University's Center Parc Stadium. "Georgia could be the place where we put this country back on track and not just because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a chance to win Georgia, but you've got the chance to flip two Senate seats."

Democratic Senate hopefuls Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock also spoke at the drive-in rally.

"Out of all the places President Barack Obama could be, he's right here," said Rev. Warnock. "We are all here because this is the moment and this is the place. Are you ready? There is something special happening in this state. I can feel it. There is energy on the ground. There is hope on the horizon. There is change in the air. Can you feel it?"

President Obama urged Georgians to not only vote, but help their loved ones make a plan to vote as well.

"You can deliver the change that we need, but you're going to have to vote. If you haven't dropped off your ballot yet, please do not wait any longer. If you voted already, help your friends and family find their polling places at IWillVote.com. Help them make a plan to vote tomorrow because this election's going to take every single one of us," said President Obama.

The former president's visit highlights Georgia's status as a battleground state. Both the Biden and Trump campaigns have made multiple visits to Georgia in an attempt to shore up support in recent weeks.

