Police: Suspect in Atlanta apartment shooting arrested in Oklahoma

Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex in Oklahoma

On the afternoon of March 29, units with the Atlanta Police Department were called to the Cascade Glen apartment homes in the 3900 block Campbellton Road after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found Roosevelt Woods with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite medical attention, firefighters pronounced Woods dead at the scene.

During their investigation, officials say they identified a suspect as Damieon Rutland.

After police obtained warrants for Rutland's arrest, officers say he was taken into custody on May 9 in Nichols Hill, Oklahoma.

Rutland is currently in custody awaiting extradition back to Atlanta.

