2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say

article

Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

The pair told investigators they heard gunshots go off and then realized they had been shot.

Atlanta police are investigating after two males were shot in the legs while walking along Campbellton Road on the afternoon of Nov. 17, 2022. (FOX 5)

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.