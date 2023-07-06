It took 2 hours for someone to find her daughter's body: 'My baby sat there'

It's been one week since Camesha Johnson was found shot to death in a gas station parking lot off of State Route 85 in Riverdale. Her body was discovered in her car early Friday. She'd been shot to death. Her family is desperate to know who killed her and why.

The victim's family dealt a double blow, their loss compounded by the circumstances surrounding her death.

"My baby sat there for two hours waiting for someone to come help her, nobody came to help her," said Johnson's mother, Virginia Hunter.

The 36-year-old worked as a bus driver for the Clayton County School District. She was separated from her husband and lived with her parents in Riverdale.

Her body was discovered in her car at around midnight Friday, just a few miles from her home.

Her parents said she was shot once. The bullet traveled through her shoulder and pierced her heart.

"She was such a beautiful person inside and out," her mom said. "She loved to laugh. Loved to dance. She was just such a free-spirit person and I want to know who do this."

Johnson's parents said she often parked behind the BP on Highway 85 and Thomas Road, taking time out of her day for prayer or quiet reflection.

"And she said, ‘I just praise Him,’" Hunter recalled. "And I said, ‘Camesha, baby, it's just so dangerous out here.’ She said, ‘Mama, I'm aware of my surroundings. I'm not afraid to die, but I'm aware of my surroundings.’"

Her parents said surveillance video showed Johnson's car traveling through the parking lot at around 10 p.m. Thursday, past the gas station pumps, before jumping a curb and coming to a stop.

The vehicle sat there for about two hours before someone looked inside and discovered Johnson's body. Her family can't imagine why anyone would harm her, but suspect it was someone she knew.

"I want to find out who did this because they took my baby," her mother said, "they took my baby from me."

As Johnson's family searches for answers, anyone with information in the case is urged to call Clayton County Police.